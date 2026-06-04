Israel Doesn't Have A Parasitical Relationship With America...

“Each state occupies a defined territory, maintains a permanent population, has its own sovereign government (including a constitution, legislature, executive, and judiciary), and exercises powers not delegated to the federal government under the U.S. Constitution.”



Israel not only fits the description of an American state, but it is also heavily funded by the American taxpayer. By protecting Israel on the global stage, including vetoing United Nations resolutions recognising Palestine or condemning Israeli military action, the US is also taking responsibility for Israeli action, diplomatically speaking.



Officially, when a person commits a criminal act, we blame them individually for their actions. The individual is responsible and culpable for their own decisions. Even if they conspire with others, whether another individual, a group, or under the banner of a business or organisation, each individual is meant to be tried separately. However, in reality, that doesn’t happen. When the rich bankers at JP Morgan were under the microscope in relation to the case against Jeffrey Epstein, only the bank itself was forced to pay compensation. The individual bankers are yet to be held accountable for their own actions. From this, we can logically infer that individuals who are part of a complex organisational structure can avoid accountability for illegal or illicit actions.



As humans, we are predisposed to see our surroundings without shade or colour; instead, everything is usually deciphered as either black or white. It isn’t surprising that we tend to lurch towards the binary. Left and right, up and down, red and blue, truth and lie; our entire reality is filled with yin and yang. It is through this simplistic binary lens that the relationship between two seemingly separate countries is viewed. There is no doubt that you will be well aware of the tropes concerning Jews controlling the world. This view clearly has some merit. After all, a trope is simply a recurring theme or motif, which represents an existing or common pattern, or a well-documented archetype. Judaism itself has remained a distinct religious order for thousands of years, so it’s likely to express patterns throughout history which are repeated and definable.



One of the recurring themes throughout Jewish history is their ability to form symbiotic relationships with host countries. This is followed by those relationships becoming parasitic in nature. Often, the Jewish people who live in a country other than Israel/Palestine form mutually beneficial relationships with their host countries. Yet, over time, instability within the native populations of those countries starts to perceive the Jewish population as parasitic in nature, sometimes rightly, and sometimes erroneously. However, this dynamic changed in 1948, and now, during the era of the Globalist Technocracy, Judaism plays both an intrinsic symbiotic relationship with the United States of America and a parasitic symbiosis throughout all the nations of the world, including in the US.



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