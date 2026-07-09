It Took 20 Police To Stop Johnny Vedmore...

It was a hot day in 2023. Johnny Vedmore was ready to march against 15 Minute Cities in his hometown of Cardiff. However, Vedmore isn’t afforded the same liberty as everyone else. The police used at least 17 police officers to illegally detain a journalist without a clear reason and without citing any legislation.

After years of investigating both sides of this protest in particular, Vedmore has discovered additional information suggesting that both sides of the protest movements have been infiltrated by the police and the state. This is a perfect example of the Police State springing up all around us.

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