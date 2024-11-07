Jana Lunden - Leave Our Kids Alone

On this week's NEWSPASTE Podcast, Jana Lunden comes on to talk about the assault on the family, not only in Ireland but throughout the Western world.

Jana founded Natural Women's Council, a grassroots non-profit in Ireland dedicated to protecting the well-being of children, women, and families. She grows her own food and is one of the organisers of THINK LOCAL, an apolitical grassroots movement dedicated to building resilient self-sustaining communities focused on issues like food, energy and finance.

You can follow her on X at @Jklunden and visit her website at https://NaturalWomensCouncil.ie

Johnny Needs Your Support: To support Johnny's work you can become a Patreon member at https://www.patreon.com/c/JohnnyVedmore

Or find all his links and more ways to support him at https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Find more of Johnny's journalism at https://newspaste.com/