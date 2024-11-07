Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Jana Lunden - Leave Our Kids Alone
Jana Lunden - Leave Our Kids Alone

Nov 07, 2024

On this week's NEWSPASTE Podcast, Jana Lunden comes on to talk about the assault on the family, not only in Ireland but throughout the Western world.

Jana founded Natural Women's Council, a grassroots non-profit in Ireland dedicated to protecting the well-being of children, women, and families. She grows her own food and is one of the organisers of THINK LOCAL, an apolitical grassroots movement dedicated to building resilient self-sustaining communities focused on issues like food, energy and finance.

