Jason Bermas's 9/11 TRUTHBOMB! Round with Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 11, 2025

Jason Bermas's 9/11 TRUTHBOMB! Round with @JohnnyVedmore

This is Jason Bermas, a master of his art, who destroys AI's official narrative concerning the events of September 11, 2001. Watch the full episode of TRUTHBOMB! on all major platforms.

Watch the full episode on https://newspaste.substack.com/p/truthbomb-13-bazed-lit-analyser-vs

