Jaspal Naveel Singh - Rapping Up 50 Years of Hip Hop

On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore has a impromptu an personal chat with his friend, neighbour, and Hip Hop scholar, Jaspal Naveel Singh, about the 50th anniversary of the musical genre and its culture.

Pali Singh has studied Hip Hop, writing fascinating papers on the subject, such as Migration, hip hop and translation zones in Delhi and Delhi to Bronx. Jaspal has also written a book Transcultural Voices: Narrating Hip Hop Culture in Complex Delhi which "presents the narratives and voices of young, mostly male practitioners of hip hop culture in Delhi, India".

Jaspal also mentions a conference on Hip Hop being run by The Open University called Archiving Hip Hop: 50 Years of History in the Making.

