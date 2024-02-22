Jasun Horsley - The All Seeing Eye of Big Mother

On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks to Jasun Horsley is a writer who has just released, Big Mother The Technological Body Of Evil . Described as a bold examination of artificial intelligence, consciousness, technology, and the human urge to return to the womb. You can read Jasun Horsley on his Substack https://childrenofjob.substack.com/ You can find more at his main website https://landmademan.com/ Buy any of his other books: Jasun Horsley The Kubrickon Jasun Horsley Prisoner Of Infinity Jasun Horsley The Vice Of Kings Seen And Not Seen By Jasun Horsley Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/jasunhorsley
Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:
Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore.
Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/
Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/
Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN
Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw
Sites: https://newspaste.com/ — https://johnnyvedmore.com
NEWSPASTE Podcast: https://newspaste.podbean.com/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@JohnnyVedmore?si=nXSgOHTNZGrn4JBH
https://youtube.com/@NEWSPASTEHQ?si=kR7qGPA2gsOvzKRf
RokFin: https://www.rokfin.com/johnnyvedmore
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2715800