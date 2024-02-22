Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Jasun Horsley - The All Seeing Eye of Big Mother
On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks to Jasun Horsley is a writer who has just released, Big Mother The Technological Body Of Evil . Described as a bold examination of artificial intelligence, consciousness, technology, and the human urge to return to the womb. You can read Jasun Horsley on his Substack https://childrenofjob.substack.com/­ You can find more at his main website https://landmademan.com/ Buy any of his other books:­ Jasun Horsley The Kubrickon ­ Jasun Horsley Prisoner Of Infinity Jasun Horsley The Vice Of Kings Seen And Not Seen By Jasun Horsley Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/jasunhorsley

