Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Jay Fratt - The Two Sides of the Same Lens
0:00
-1:58:53

Jay Fratt - The Two Sides of the Same Lens

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 16, 2023

Jay Fratt of The Conservative Hippie originally came on the very first NEWSPASTE Podcast to talk about his role as the campaign director for 2024 US Presidential hopeful Eric Jon Boerner. Over 20 episodes later Jay returns to talk about the how the campaign ended and to talk openly and honestly.   You won't find a conversation like this anywhere else. Jay Fratt and Johnny Vedmore are almost on opposite sides of the fence on many different subjects. They challenge each other regularly and it makes for an enthralling and dynamic conversation.   Find Jay at www.theconservativehippie.com and you can follow him on Twitter @JayFratt   Support Johnny Vedmore's varied journalism at https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/   Get the video versions of the podcast early and other early access to content by becoming a patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore   Or just buy Johnny a coffee to support the show https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture