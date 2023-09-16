Jay Fratt - The Two Sides of the Same Lens

Jay Fratt of The Conservative Hippie originally came on the very first NEWSPASTE Podcast to talk about his role as the campaign director for 2024 US Presidential hopeful Eric Jon Boerner. Over 20 episodes later Jay returns to talk about the how the campaign ended and to talk openly and honestly. You won't find a conversation like this anywhere else. Jay Fratt and Johnny Vedmore are almost on opposite sides of the fence on many different subjects. They challenge each other regularly and it makes for an enthralling and dynamic conversation. Find Jay at www.theconservativehippie.com and you can follow him on Twitter @JayFratt Support Johnny Vedmore's varied journalism at https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/ Get the video versions of the podcast early and other early access to content by becoming a patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore Or just buy Johnny a coffee to support the show https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE's host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
