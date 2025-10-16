Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Jay Fratt: Who Are They?
Jay Fratt: Who Are They?

Johnny Vedmore
Oct 16, 2025

Friend of the show, Jay Fratt, comes on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to talk brass tacks. Who are they? Do they even exist? What are the roles of the neo-conservatives and neo-liberals within our control structure.

Jay presents the Conservative Hippie Podcast and was the campaign manager for Eric Jon Boerner's presidential run.

Find Jay at https://www.theconservativehippie.com

Support Jay's Work at https://www.theconservativehippie.com/support/ 

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:
Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com 
Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore 
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore 
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore 
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore 

