Jay Fratt - Who Are "THEY"? on the NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore

Friend of the show, Jay Fratt, comes on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to talk brass tacks. Who are they? Do they even exist? What are the roles of the neo-conservatives and neo-liberals within our control structure?

Jay presents the Conservative Hippie Podcast and was the campaign manager for Eric Jon Boerner’s presidential run.

Find Jay at https://www.theconservativehippie.com

Support Jay’s Work at https://www.theconservativehippie.com/support/

Jay has been on the Podcast twice before, including the first-ever episode https://NEWSPASTE.podbean.com/e/jay-fratt-the-man-behind-the-boerner-presidential-campaign/

And later https://NEWSPASTE.podbean.com/e/jay-fratt-the-two-sides-of-the-same-lens/

Support Johnny’s multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore