Jay Fratt - Who Are "THEY"? on the NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore

This is an enthralling conversation with my good friend Jay Fratt about the mechanisms for controlling society, neo-liberalism, neo-conservatism and an eternally asked question: Who Are They?
Johnny Vedmore
Oct 08, 2025

Friend of the show, Jay Fratt, comes on the NEWSPASTE Podcast to talk brass tacks. Who are they? Do they even exist? What are the roles of the neo-conservatives and neo-liberals within our control structure?

Jay presents the Conservative Hippie Podcast and was the campaign manager for Eric Jon Boerner’s presidential run.

Find Jay at https://www.theconservativehippie.com

Support Jay’s Work at https://www.theconservativehippie.com/support/

Jay has been on the Podcast twice before, including the first-ever episode https://NEWSPASTE.podbean.com/e/jay-fratt-the-man-behind-the-boerner-presidential-campaign/

And later https://NEWSPASTE.podbean.com/e/jay-fratt-the-two-sides-of-the-same-lens/

