John Ferreira - Sifter vs the Shifty Grifters of the MSM

Investigative journalism is entering a new era. With the introduction of the internet, people finally began being able to verify the information which the mainstream media had been telling them was fact. This has led us to the post-truth era and to the discovery that industrial scale deceit has been used by the powerful media organizations to manipulate the masses. These organizations continue to rule the roost, at least for the time being.

As the reporting of facts seems to now be the responsibility of an under-prepared, rag-tag band of independent media journalists, John Ferreira has created Sifter to aid researchers in finding information. On this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore speaks to John Ferreira about his Sifter software which could help to change the face of modern journalism.

