The NEWSPASTE Podcast
John Klyczek - Do Transhumanists Dream of Technocratic Sheeple?
John Klyczek - Do Transhumanists Dream of Technocratic Sheeple?

Johnny Vedmore
Aug 10, 2023

The age of technocratic schooling worldwide and the push towards transhumanism and mass deindividualisation is upon us. Become prepared.

John Klyczek is a professor, a kick boxer and a fantastic researcher/writer. If you don't already know him then you'll discover a piece of gold today. Find John at https://www.schoolworldorder.info/ and he's on Twitter: @ProfessorTaoist

Suppot the NEWSPASTE Podcast at https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/ or support Johnny's work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore

