Johnny Vedmore & Rachel Wilson - The State of Modern Feminism & Gloria CIA Steinem

Rachel Wilson and Johnny Vedmore speak about the state of modern feminism, the CIA history of Gloria Steinem, and the links to Theosophy.
Rachel Wilson is an author, researcher, and homeschooling advocate. Her book, Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation, details the true origins of feminism. She has appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss how lockdowns in 2020 inadvertently caused a boom in homeschooling. Rachel covers a range of topics on her X and YouTube channels, and she frequently debates feminists on the popular web-based debate channel The Crucible. She lives in the rural Midwest with her husband, where she homeschools their children. You can follow her on X at @Rach4Patriarchy.
