Johnny Vedmore - I’ve Been Searching For Stanley

Johnny Vedmore has been away from the mic and he returns bearing gifts. In this edition of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore reveals the coming documentary, Searching For Stanley. The series will be premiered in sections which look at each of the events J. Stanley Pottinger has been been involved with through history, and his involvement in each affair. That includes sections on Watergate, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the Standoff at Wounded Knee, the Kent State Massacre, Gloria Steinem's intelligence ties, Orlando Letelier, and the man himself, the Rise of J. Stanley Pottinger.

The series also has a thumping original synth soundtrack by Johnny Vedmore which you'll hear snippets of today. Go down the rabbit holes of history with Johnny Vedmore as he goes Searching For Stanley.

