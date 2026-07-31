Of course, for those who know, Edge was created by John Brockman and funded almost entirely by Jeffrey Epstein.
The pages may be almost totally saved on the Wayback Machine; however, the videos and audio are not, and many conversations could disappear at any time they decide to pull down the Edge website. We must save these conversations, which were fund…
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Johnny Vedmore on the Edge - Members Only
This is a callout to my members to save the video and audio on the Edge Foundation website.
∙ Paid
Of course, for those who know, Edge was created by John Brockman and funded almost entirely by Jeffrey Epstein.
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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