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Johnny Vedmore on the Edge - Members Only

This is a callout to my members to save the video and audio on the Edge Foundation website.
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Johnny Vedmore
∙ Paid

Of course, for those who know, Edge was created by John Brockman and funded almost entirely by Jeffrey Epstein.

The pages may be almost totally saved on the Wayback Machine; however, the videos and audio are not, and many conversations could disappear at any time they decide to pull down the Edge website. We must save these conversations, which were fund…

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