The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Johnny Vedmore - Popping the Death Star Together
Jul 15, 2023

On this weeks NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore reflects on the launch of NEWSPASTE and the first dozen or so episodes of the NEWSPASTE Podcast. He also gives hints about something big to come in the near future.

Johnny also notes that he knows who Jack the Ripper is and that Cory Hughes thinks he knows who Jack the Ripper is but doesn't.

You can catch the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny's articles, alongside links to all the various shows, at NEWSPASTE.com.

You can support NEWSPASTE at: https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

