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Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Johnny vs Anonymous Amsterdam - Can I Eat Your Dog?

I Don't Respect a Chicken and a Human in the Same Way
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Mar 12, 2026

The first part of Johnny Vedmore's adventures around Amsterdam while reporting on the trial of Bill Gates. What comes first: your respect for chicken or your respect for eggs?

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