The first part of Johnny Vedmore's adventures around Amsterdam while reporting on the trial of Bill Gates. What comes first: your respect for chicken or your respect for eggs?
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Johnny vs Anonymous Amsterdam - Can I Eat Your Dog?
I Don't Respect a Chicken and a Human in the Same Way
Mar 12, 2026
The first part of Johnny Vedmore's adventures around Amsterdam while reporting on the trial of Bill Gates. What comes first: your respect for chicken or your respect for eggs?
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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