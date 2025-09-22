Johnny vs Joe Allen - Is Elon Musk the Manufactured Antithesis of the Establishment?

Joe Allen, I agree on a lot, but we disagree about stuff, too. One way we differ is when examining Elon Musk and deciphering whether or not he's a construct, designed to be the antithesis of the Establishment.
In the end, you're the one who will have to decide.
Find Joe Allen's work at https://www.joebot.xyz/ or follow him on X at @JoeBotXYZ
Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:
Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com
Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore
Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore
Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ
SUPPORT Johnny's Work: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore
Or send some Crypto to:
Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c
Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8