Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Josh Walkos - Hedging Bets on RFK Jr.
0:00
-1:48:56

Josh Walkos - Hedging Bets on RFK Jr.

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 09, 2025

This is the first NEWSPASTE Podcast of the New Year with Josh Walkos who has just written an article on Zero Hedge about RFK Jr.'s nomination.

Article - RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearings Spotlight the Vaccine Safety Debate: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-01-27/rfk-jrs-confirmation-hearings-spotlight-vaccine-safety-debate

Josh Walkos Substack - https://wethefree.substack.com/

Find Johnny Vedmore links at https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Become a Patreon to get the NEWSPASTE Podcast first https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture