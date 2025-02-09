Josh Walkos - Hedging Bets on RFK Jr.

This is the first NEWSPASTE Podcast of the New Year with Josh Walkos who has just written an article on Zero Hedge about RFK Jr.'s nomination.
Article - RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearings Spotlight the Vaccine Safety Debate: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-01-27/rfk-jrs-confirmation-hearings-spotlight-vaccine-safety-debate
Josh Walkos Substack - https://wethefree.substack.com/
Find Johnny Vedmore links at https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Become a Patreon to get the NEWSPASTE Podcast first https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore