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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
2d

Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about Musk and his (VERY) shady dealings, a piece like this comes along and says:

"hold my beer"

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1 reply by Johnny Vedmore
Janet Rock's avatar
Janet Rock
2d

Thank you so much, Johnny, for this in-depth, informative reporting.

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