Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cartwright's avatar
John Cartwright
Oct 30

Would like to compare notes with you sometime. I have a lot on the censorship industrial complex you may be interested to hear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Oct 30

If substack is coming, you are way over target. I am putting this to notes because this censorship attempt on substack is important for every substack reader or publisher to pay attention to. And of course the topic is child trafficking and the elites. Their Achilles heel. We are coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture