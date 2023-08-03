Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Kaan Disli - The Non Governmental Octopus vs The Russian Bear
Aug 03, 2023

Kaan Disli has been paying close attention to politics for many years and, even though he's a young Turkish student studying computer science in France, he appears to understand the global situation better than most.

After helping Johnny Vedmore research an article about the German Marshall Fund, Disli and Vedmore have teamed up to reveal the story behind the rise of the Non Governmental Octopus.

