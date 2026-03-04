Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Late Night Monday Epstein with Johnny Vedmore #1: The United States of Greater Israel

Johnny Vedmore talks about Israel's position as the 51st State of the US
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Mar 04, 2026

Thank you Courtney Gray, Cleo, Myrtle, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Johnny Vedmore in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture