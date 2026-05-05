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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
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First, Thaler et. al. are absolutely correct to blast the stupidity in mainstream economics, with its "homo economicus," strict rationality, objective prices, etc.

But there's something creepy about trying to pass off the inherent condescension and manipulation of paternalism as something that respects individual agency (libertarianism). Yes, we all navigate influences and also influence others (whether intentionally or not), but it's a very different thing to purposefully exert a kind of "moral busybodies" (that C.S. Lewis lambasted) pressure on others. And if government is involved in the influencing/"nudging" then there's something inescapably evil about it.

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