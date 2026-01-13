Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Maduro's Fifth Generation Abduction - NEWSPASTE Live with Johnny Vedmore

A recording from Johnny Vedmore's live video
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jan 13, 2026

Tim Hinchliffe and Ellen Abare join Johnny Vedmore from deepest, darkest Columbia to discuss the abduction of President Maduro and what it means for not only Venezuela, but the wider region, too.

Tim is the editor of Sociable.co, based in Columbia. Ellen is a full-time activist based in South America.

You can find Tim Hinchliffe's work at Sociable.co
Follow Tim Hinchliffe on X https://x.com/TimHinchliffe
Follow Ellen on X at https://x.com/EllenAbare
Ellen wants your help to support this campaign to bring an injured orphaned girl & her adoptive father to Colombia for treatment. https://chuffed.org/project/155068-help-amin-and-sabrien-escape-genocide

Do you want to see more live shows? Support Johnny Vedmore!

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore


🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/4956734991499264

Get more from Johnny Vedmore in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture