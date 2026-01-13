Tim Hinchliffe and Ellen Abare join Johnny Vedmore from deepest, darkest Columbia to discuss the abduction of President Maduro and what it means for not only Venezuela, but the wider region, too.
Tim is the editor of Sociable.co, based in Columbia. Ellen is a full-time activist based in South America.
You can find Tim Hinchliffe's work at Sociable.co
Follow Tim Hinchliffe on X https://x.com/TimHinchliffe
Follow Ellen on X at https://x.com/EllenAbare
Ellen wants your help to support this campaign to bring an injured orphaned girl & her adoptive father to Colombia for treatment. https://chuffed.org/project/155068-help-amin-and-sabrien-escape-genocide
Do you want to see more live shows? Support Johnny Vedmore!
Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore
Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore
Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore
Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore
🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/4956734991499264
Maduro's Fifth Generation Abduction - NEWSPASTE Live with Johnny Vedmore
Tim Hinchliffe and Ellen Abare join Johnny Vedmore from deepest, darkest Columbia to discuss the abduction of President Maduro and what it means for not only Venezuela, but the wider region, too.