Help me investigate and become part of the articles I write.
No man is an island, and I am no different. Although I try to remain totally independent, I sometimes rely on help from my most trusted compadres. I want to open up some of my investigations for my subscribers to help me.
I want to create a truly interactive platform. If you want to get involv…
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Me and You - NEWSPASTE Members Only
I want my subscribers to become part of NEWSPASTE by helping me to investigate certain subjects which are avoided by the MSM.
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Help me investigate and become part of the articles I write.
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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