Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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Me and You - NEWSPASTE Members Only

I want my subscribers to become part of NEWSPASTE by helping me to investigate certain subjects which are avoided by the MSM.
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Johnny Vedmore
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Help me investigate and become part of the articles I write.

No man is an island, and I am no different. Although I try to remain totally independent, I sometimes rely on help from my most trusted compadres. I want to open up some of my investigations for my subscribers to help me.

I want to create a truly interactive platform. If you want to get involv…

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