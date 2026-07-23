Megacities - Dystopian WEF Training

Some of the Davos agenda can be best examined by looking at the tools they use on their own candidates. On the WEF Flickr page, a fine researcher found some bubble charts which help us see how they spin their image of societal change to those they’re brainwashing at the Davos events. Come for an exploration into the dark mind of the Davosian Man.

In this series, @Johnny Vedmore will help read between the lines and translate what some of this carefully worded rhetoric actually means. Let’s go Burst the Davos Bubble. Now on Patreon and Substack.

Johnny Vedmore’s Schwab Series

▪️ Schwab Family Values - https://newspaste.com/2021/02/20/schwab-family-values (https://newspaste.com/2021/02/20/schwab-family-values/)/

▪️ Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb https://newspaste.com/2022/03/14/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-love-the-bomb/

▪️ Harvard’s Young Nuclear Proliferators - https://newspaste.com/2026/02/22/harvards-young-nuclear-proliferators

▪️ The Kissinger Continuum: The WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program - https://newspaste.com/2022/08/29/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leader-program/

▪️ Guido Goldman, the CFR, and the German Marshall Fund - https://newspaste.com/2023/01/13/guido-goldman-the-cfr-and-the-german-marshall-fund

▪️ The Non-Governmental Octopus - https://newspaste.com/2023/08/04/the-non-governmental-octopus-2

▪️ Nahum Goldmann and the Creation of the Zionist World Order - https://newspaste.com/2025/05/16/nahum-goldmann-and-the-creation-of-the-zionist-world-order

▪️ Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid https://newspaste.com/2025/10/30/schwab-and-thiel-nuclear-apartheid

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