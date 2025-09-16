NEWSHOUND #1 - Hunting for Xanadu

NEWSHOUND will be bringing you forgotten articles from some of the largest newspaper archives in the world



In this episode, Johnny Vedmore discusses Xanadu Productions, which the creators of James Bond founded, and a Brooke Shields child exploitation movie that was partially filmed but never released.

The movie production company who were making "Morning Winter and Night" seems to have been using child labour in a movie which featured children having sexual intercourse with each other and was aiming for a PG rating once released.

