NEWSHOUND #11 - The Musk Files: Mummy & Daddy Musk - Olestra Hits Gourmet Capital

Elon Musk didn't create himself. In the eleventh edition of NEWSHOUND we look at the real people behind the creation of Elon Musk, his mum and dad. Errol Musk and Maye Musk had three children together, Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk, after their divorce Errol went on to marry again and have more children.

In this edtion of NEWSHOUND, Johnny Vedmore takes a stroll throughout the newspaper archives looking for mentions of Errol and Maye. Many people believe that Errol was the driving force behind Elon Musk, but it doen't take long to discover that the real inspiration for the richest man in the world was his mother, Maye. What Johnny finds along the way is a high pressured stream of fatty pooh.

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore

Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ

SUPPORT Johnny's Work: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Or send some Crypto to:

Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c

Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8