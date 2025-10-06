NEWSHOUND #12 - Esmeralda's Barn, The Kray's & Satanism - The Black Hand I

​ @JohnnyVedmore takes you on a hunt for Esmeralda Gullan. Esme Gullan ran clubs located in the elite parts of London until she was found gassed to death in her flat in 1955. Johnny takes you to the site of Esme's Dover Street Buttery, Esmeralda's Barn, and the Motrose Club. The Barn was eventually part owned by the Kray twins who ran it alongside London gangster Billy Hill. Before them, Esmeralda's prize possesionhad fallen into the hands of Horace (Hod) Dibben, a strange self-confessed Satanism with a penchant for young girls.

Johnny takes you on this journey as part of his Black Hand series for #UnlimitedHangout with Whitney Webb. A Song for Esmeralda is part 1 of a multipart series which explores the people involved in the Profumo Affair, the indescretions of JFK and much more.

Read the full article at https://newspaste.com/2023/01/19/black-hand-1-a-song-for-esmeralda/

