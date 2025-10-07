NEWSHOUND #13 - The Night Club Trap - An Exploration of Black Hand II

​ @JohnnyVedmore takes you on a journey through space and time again in this special edition NEWSHOUND! In this episode we examine the deaths of various night club girls over a period of just over a year. Johnny takes a look at the deaths of Esmeralda Gullan (Noel Smith), Barbara Knox Marsh (Littler), (Gladys) Linda Justice, Pamela Gales, Janet Curtis Bennett and Ruth Ellis.

All the aforementioned night club women met tragic ends over a period of less than two years, just before their night clubs were taken over by intelligence linked gangsters who would be responsible for the eventual downfall of the British government and the sexual compromise of JFK.

You can read the Black Hand series as they're released at https://newspaste.com/2023/01/27/black-hand-2-the-london-night-club-trap/

The 1st in the series, A Song for Esmeralda, is at: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/19/black-hand-1-a-song-for-esmeralda/

NEWSHOUND #12 sees Johnny on a hunt around London searching for the locations of Esmeralda Gullan's clubs: https://youtu.be/193b06f2TzI

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore

Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ

SUPPORT Johnny's Work: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Or send some Crypto to:

Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c

Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8