NEWSHOUND #14 - Horace Dibben and the Devil Himself - Exploring Black Hand III

@JohnnyVedmore takes you on a journey through space and time again in this special edition NEWSHOUND! In this episode we examine the source material behind Black Hand #3.

After the tragic death of Esmeralda Gullan, Horace Dibben has taken over Esmeralda's Barn and put his ward, Patsy Morgan Dibben in charge as the new hostess with the mostess. But, soon Patsy goes missing, rumoured to have been taken by the devil himself, Andre Gabor Tihamer Boszormenyi.

Black Hand I: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/19/black-hand-1-a-song-for-esmeralda/

Black Hand II: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/27/black-hand-2-the-london-night-club-trap/

Black Hand III: https://newspaste.com/2023/02/03/black-hand-3-the-devil-himself/

NEWSHOUND #12 sees Johnny on a hunt around London searching for the locations of Esmeralda Gullan's clubs: https://youtu.be/193b06f2TzI

NEWSHOUND #13 sees Johnny explore the source articles from the first two parts of the Black Hand Series: https://youtu.be/HgC-ou6W0RA

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

