NEWSHOUND #16 - The Original Jeffrey Epstein and 007 - Exploring Black Hand V

@JohnnyVedmore takes you on a journey through space and time again in this special edition NEWSHOUND! In this episode we examine the source material behind Black Hand #5

Jeffrey Epstein wasn't a one of a kind figure. There are many people throughout history who echo the behaviours and charecteristics of people from a different era. George Huntington Hartford II was the original Jeffrey Epstein, or at least that's what @JohnnyVedmore posits in his fifth of the Black Hand series which was originally released on #UnlimitedHangout.

George Huntington Hartford II loved elite sex parties, two way mirrors and partying. He was also friends with Richard Nixon, Charlie Chaplin and Horace Dibben. In fact, Hod Dibben attempted to set Mariella Capes/Novotny up with Huntington Hartford when she was eighteen. Huntington Hartford refused, she was too old for him, he liked them "prime"



Black Hand I: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/19/black-hand-1-a-song-for-esmeralda/

Black Hand II: https://newspaste.com/2023/01/27/black-hand-2-the-london-night-club-trap/

Black Hand III: https://newspaste.com/2023/02/03/black-hand-3-the-devil-himself/

Black Hand IV: https://newspaste.com/2023/02/20/black-hand-4-a-match-made-in-hell/

Black Hand V: https://newspaste.com/2023/03/06/black-hand-5-the-original-jeffrey-epstein/

NEWSHOUND #12 sees Johnny on a hunt around London searching for the locations of Esmeralda Gullan's clubs: https://youtu.be/193b06f2TzI

NEWSHOUND #13 sees Johnny explore the source articles from the first two parts of the Black Hand Series: https://youtu.be/HgC-ou6W0RA

NEWSHOUND #14 sees Johnny explore the source articles from the first two parts of the Black Hand Series: https://youtu.be/DeSTSvzSGn

NEWSHOUND #15 sees Johnny explore the source articles from the first two parts of the Black Hand Series: https://youtu.be/dvPFBs3GkXk

NEWSHOUND #16 sees Johnny explore the source articles from the first two parts of the Black Hand Series: : https://youtu.be/YZCeMxLrHaI

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore

Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ