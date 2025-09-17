NEWSHOUND #2 - Klaus Schwab's First Time

In this episode of NEWSHOUND @JohnnyVedmore investigates the first mention of Klaus Schwab in some of the newspaper archives in Britain and America. the same report is published in three newspapers in the UK and US under different titles.

Johnny breaks-down the article for further clues and evidence only to find lots of useful leads and information. There is a lot to unpack.

Then we follow the trail of the Coventry Evening Telegraph and it leads to the doorstep of the rebranded Trinity Mirror, who are now Reach and have some serious overreach.

Come along on a journey through time with the NEWSHOUND himself, @JohnnyVedmore

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore

Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ

SUPPORT Johnny's Work: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Or send some Crypto to:

Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c

Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8