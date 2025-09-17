Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
NEWSHOUND #2 - Klaus Schwab's First Time
Johnny Vedmore
Sep 17, 2025

In this episode of NEWSHOUND  @JohnnyVedmore  investigates the first mention of Klaus Schwab in some of the newspaper archives in Britain and America. the same report is published in three newspapers in the UK and US under different titles.

Johnny breaks-down the article for further clues and evidence only to find lots of useful leads and information. There is a lot to unpack.

Then we follow the trail of the Coventry Evening Telegraph and it leads to the doorstep of the rebranded Trinity Mirror, who are now Reach and have some serious overreach. 

Come along on a journey through time with the NEWSHOUND himself,  @JohnnyVedmore  

