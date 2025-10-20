NEWSHOUND #21: The Pottinger Identity - The Road to the Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein

​@JohnnyVedmore goes through the source material from The Pottinger Identity with Rhys and Adam from the Schism Podcast.

The article is now live at: https://newspaste.com/2023/06/23/the-pottinger-identity-the-road-to-the-takedown-of-jeffrey-epstein/

J. Stanley Pottinger is best known today as one of the most prominent lawyers involved in the case against infamous billionaire intelligence asset and pedophile sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein and his partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell. As former member of the Nixon and Ford administrations, J. Stanley Pottinger has also played a central role in some of the most infamous official cover-ups to take place over the past 50 years. Be prepared, this series won't only expose Pottingers extremely influential and close relationship to government, the Republican Party and the CIA, it will also rewrite American history.

NB: The Pottinger Identity is part of a series that will reveal important events which led to the take down of Jeffrey Epstein. The true story of the take down of Jeffrey Epstein has never been told, until now. This series has taken almost a year of research and, in order to keep up this standard of journalism, I need your support. That support keeps me independent and leaves me able to report the stories no one else can find.

