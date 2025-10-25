NEWSHOUND #24 - Lafayette Ronald Hubbard's Strange Allure with RottingJewels

In this edition of NEWSHOUND, Dana and Johnny go through some of the newspaper archives of the past in search of the real Lafayette Ronald Hubbard, the infamous founder of Scientology. This episode covers 1946 to 1969 and contains some fantastic articles and evidence, including the marvellous bucket-carrying threat to Scientology known as Mrs Chancer.

