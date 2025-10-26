Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
NEWSHOUND #25 - The Rise of Henry Kissinger
NEWSHOUND #25 - The Rise of Henry Kissinger

Johnny Vedmore
Oct 26, 2025

Kissinger rose to prominence like a rocket. Whether it was Fritz Kraemer, McGeorge Bundy, or William Yandell Elliott, some of the greatest minds in history helped to mold him. In turn, Kissinger then went on to mold others. Mainly through his Harvard based International Seminar.

In this episode of NEWSHOUND,  @JohnnyVedmore  explores the Kissinger part of his article: Dr Klaus Schwab; Or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying and to Love the Bomb. 

You can read the article and watch extra content and interviews here: https://newspaste.com/2022/03/14/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-love-the-bomb/

