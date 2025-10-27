Johnny Vedmore's Substack

NEWSHOUND #26 - It's Pablo Miller Time
Oct 27, 2025

Pablo Miller was one of MI6's most successful spies throughout history. He recruited Sergei Skripal and Alexander Litvinenko amongst others. His operator, Christopher Steele, was the author behind the infamous Trump/Russia dossier. Prepare to go on an adventure full of espionage.

In this episode of NEWSHOUND, @JohnnyVedmore explores the source material behind his article on UK Column NEWS  "Pablo Miller: The people working alongside the real James Bond" - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/pablo-miller-the-people-working-alongside-the-real-james-bond

