NEWSHOUND #27 - Eric Weinstein's Hidden History Mapping Out Economic Migration for the UN

On this edition of NEWSHOUND, @JohnnyVedmore reads through his short article about Eric R Weinstein's work for the United Nations on their Flagship Program for economic migration, which we're seeing unfold today.

Johnny had noticed that Eric Weinstein never mentioned his work for the United Nations, and there's probably a good reason he didn't, because it would likely make his audience today rather angry.

Johnny Vedmore takes us through the article, the document, the supporting information, sources and evidence which maps out Weinstein's work for the UN. We then go through Eric Weinstein's direct response to Johnny Vedmore, where instead of accepting responsibility for his own actions, Weinstein plays the victim and claims to feel harassed, alarmed and distressed.

Read the full article here https://newspaste.com/2024/09/25/eric-r-weinsteins-great-replacement/

