NEWSHOUND #28 - Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture of Control

In this edition of NEWSHOUND, Johnny Vedmore explores the source material behind his NEWSPASTE article Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture. This article revealed how Elon Musk was trained to manipulate the psychology of the masses via a Jeffrey Epstein-funded program led by Richard Thaler, the father of the infamous psychological nudge units.

In this NEWSHOUND, you'll dive deep into the details which made up the comprehensive expose of when Musk met Epstein.

Read the article here: https://newspaste.com/2024/10/29/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism:

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore

Twitter: @JohnnyVedmore

Youtube: @JohnnyVedmore @NEWSPASTEHQ

SUPPORT Johnny's Work: https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Or send some Crypto to:

Ethereum Address: 0x91cC84D58a795482482128681a1Aa0715601512c

Bitcoin Address: 3GAPNn9QRYpgcjvYmK46v1thWPQf8exLS8