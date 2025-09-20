NEWSHOUND #3 - The Past Future of Charles III - What Kind of Future Britain Awaits King Charles III

In this episode of NEWSHOUND @Johnny Vedmore investigates past predictions for the reign of King Charles III

In this episode of NEWSHOUND, Johnny investigates some past predictions for the reign of King Charles III. First looking at a piece from 1981 in the Belfast Telegraph which covers the Royal wedding of Charles and Diana and which makes some correct predictions about the future state of the world.

Johnny then looks at a more lighthearted piece from 1991 which talks about Nostradamus and includes a prophecy translation stating that King Charles III will lead the battle to protect the environment, one of the only prophecies mentioned which turned out to be in anyway accurate. Come along on a journey through time with the NEWSHOUND himself, @Johnny Vedmore

