NEWSHOUND #7 - Elon Musk's Guide to Happiness - Zip2 the Top on the Net

In the 7th Episode of NEWSHOUND, Johnny explores Elon Musk's first successful internet venture. Zip2 was the leading online guide at the birth of the internet and netted Elon Musk more than 20 million when it was eventually sold.

Examining the roots of Elon Musk's tentative steps into big business, we discover more than you knew yesterday about one of the richest men throughout history.

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.

