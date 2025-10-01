NEWSHOUND #8 - Klaus Schwab's American Odyssey - Hot Air in a Cold Climate

In this episode of NEWSHOUND, @JohnnyVedmore investigates the first Klaus Schwab again in some of the newspaper archives in Britain and America. Klaus Schwab was mentioned in American newspapers in 1962 and 1966. Firstly, obtaining an engineering degree, and secondly, talking to random Swiss women whilst heading across America.

Johnny breaks down the articles which first mention Schwab and which also give us clues to what Eugen Schwab, Klaus's father, was doing in the mid-1960s.

Come along on a journey through time with the NEWSHOUND himself, @JohnnyVedmore

