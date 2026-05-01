Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karun's avatar
karun
20h

Condolences to you and his family, loved ones, on the loss of Edward Chanter.

Thank you for sharing, best wishes.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Johnny Vedmore
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
18hEdited

Happy Birthday, Johnny! Thanks for the mention in your roundup of another busy month for you. More good work ahead 💪

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture