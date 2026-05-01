April made me a year older, and it was an extremely busy month in many ways.

The month started with the release of the article DIE PALANTIR!, which covered Peter Thiel’s slow infiltration into four German federal states. If you missed it, you can find a link to the article below.

If you want to listen to a read-through of the article, it is available in both English and has been translated.

Essentiel News released an interview with me, recorded during the Trial of Bill Gates in Amsterdam. Some people have mentioned that the cover makes it look like I'm contemplating the lilies.

Domenic Scarcella also joined me for the NEWSPASTE Podcast episode entitled: Are You a Citizen or a Neighbour, Soldier? Domenic Scarcella is an author who has used his knowledge of Christianity to explain the difference between being a good citizen and being a good neighbour. Even though this conversation has a religious subtext, it is based on a truth that exists whether or not we live in a religious society. There is a big difference between the roles of a citizen and a neighbour, whether or not you are a believer.

I also angered many West Ham fans by suggesting that they should be demoted from the Premier League for not demanding that David Sullivan be immediately investigated. The response was visceral.

I will be doing a phone-in for the enraged West Ham faithful to shout at me. So keep your eye out for more spitting and shouting.

I also purchased a chest-worn DJI Osmo Nano camera to record while on the go. This led to me confronting a drunk, incoherent mess of a man, with blood up his arm, who was bothering young girls. Amazingly, the comments were totally divided. Half of the people thought it was totally the right thing to do to intervene, while the other half seemed to think it was fine for him to hassle girls in the city centre. You can make your own mind up.

There was also very sad news this month. On 27 April 2026, Edward Chanter, known as EdTheTechie, passed away from lung cancer. He was a friend and a champion of free speech. His funeral will be in June. Ed helped me through a very rough patch in my life, and he also made memes for the NEWSPASTE Meme of the week when NEWSPASTE first started. I recorded a little tribute to Ed. I wish him a safe journey.

I also caused more trouble for Elon Musk this month. In a High Court case I've been working on since November 2025, I have been involved in legal wrangling behind the scenes with Elon Musk's X platform and its legal team. In the past few weeks, I have learned that both X and the solicitors representing Elon Musk's platform have signed on as applicants in the High Court case, leading to a victory of sorts. However, there's a lot more at stake, and a lot more to come. Read the gagged and redacted version of events so far in the article: How I Got Elon Musk Involved In A High Court Case (Gagged Edit).

And, finally, I also appeared on RichDoesPolitics to talk about JD Vance, Donald Trump and the rise of Palantir. It's a really fascinating discussion. Fun, vibrant and informative.

Thanks for reading my first NEWSPASTE Newsletter. There is plenty more to come in May, including the release of The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part II. And on that note. I'll leave you with a sneak peek from the second part of my Epstein Musical, Greater Israel. I hope you have a totally awesome May. If you need me, there's a contact form at the bottom of the page. I'm just a quick message away.