May was a fantastic month on NEWSPASTE with so much happening and some big releases. Firstly, I started off May by saving a copy of the first part of a six-part Epstein-funded Edge Masterclass from 2008. Class #1 in the 2008 Masterclass was in Libertarian Paternalism: Why It Is Impossible Not To Nudge and was run by Richard Thaler, one of the founding fathers of modern-day Behavioural Economics, known as “Nudge Theory”. Although the video had audio issues and some glitching, the fact that it came with transcripts allowed me to fill in the gaps and save it for posterity. I do believe that the entire Edge Foundation Website will eventually be deleted. There is serious historical value to saving some of this material.

Watch Libertarian Paternalism: Why It Is Impossible Not To Nudge -

I intend on saving more of the Edge videos, especially some of the more sinister classes, such as on the Psychology of Scarcity.

You can read about Musk’s training at Edge:

Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders

The release of The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2 was a great success. On 14th May 2026, the long-awaited second part of Jeffrey Epstein: The Musical went live on all platforms. The album spans 2002 to 2005: while Jeffrey Epstein and Les Wexner use their significant influence to push Americans into the war in Iraq, Ghislaine Maxwell has organised a group of adult women to fuel Epstein’s insatiable appetite. However, the cock-sure enterprise is about to come crumbling down when the step-mother of a victim calls in Big Bad Detective Joe Recarey.

The tracklist includes How About Jeffrey?, Greater Israel, Trump’s Song to Epstein, Top Girls, Your Daughters, The Prince of Sweat, Victoria Has a Secret, Detective Recarey Please!, No One Can Stop Us, I’m a Recarey, Call the CIA, Pottinger and Boies. You can listen to the album free on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, or any major music store.

The first single from the album was also the first music video. I made the video, too. It was quite a taxing process, but it came out very well. Listen to Trump’s song to Epstein.

I’ve also been releasing a few quicker videos in a slightly different format. Expect more videos between 15 and 30 minutes long. This is a really good way for me to explain connections concisely. This is the information the MSM and neo-MSM are refusing to disclose to the public.

UK Police Protected Epstein’s Secret British Meetings -

The New Labour Party Connections to Clinton and Epstein -

West Ham Will Be Wild On Sunday -

I also released a NEWSPASTE Exclusive investigation into Nicole Junkermann’s Swarm Technologies, which was bought out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and integrated into the Starlink and Starshield satellite arrays.

This is quite a serious article, which looks at what is essentially the keystone infrastructure of the Globalist Digital Technocratic Panopticon. If Palantir is the all-knowing mind of the Panopticon, the Swarm satellite array is the Panopticon’s all-seeing eye. Please support this work.

Junkermann and Musk: The Swarm

I also found the Communist Party hiding in a bush, which caused me great amusement

And on the last day of the month, I appeared on Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics for a 3-hour oral presentation on: The Globalist Panopticon - Epstein Networks, Satellite Surveillance, Palantir and the Technocratic Takeover.

Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics: Johnny Vedmore - https://rumble.com/v7anpo0-johnny-vedmore.html

There is plenty more to come in June. Some very interesting articles and videos are currently being prepared for the next month on NEWSPASTE. I hope you’ll continue to come back and support my independent journalism.

I always NEED YOUR HELP AND SUPPORT. I am doing this all on my lonesome. It is a lot of work, and I need your help to sustain this kind of output. I will never slack. I will always have your back. Please help make NEWSPASTE a success.