June on NEWSPASTE started off with Joe Rogan and the Bohemian Funny Trap.

The bohemians with the most moral and ethical collateral, who are able to influence the general public, are clearly no longer the musicians, actors and television presenters. For many years, the key players in the music, film, and TV industries have been the Establishment’s go-to influencers for shaping public opinion.

Now that fewer and fewer people trust Stephen Colbert and his dancing needles, or know about Kevin Spacey’s ride on Epstein’s Lolita Express, the Establishment has turned to a unit they’ve been developing for at least a decade. Some of the biggest influencers today are comedians. From Tony Hinchliffe to Joe Rogan, comedians can clearly sway the masses, so it is no wonder that they have so many ties to the Technocratic Elite, such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Ever since Joe Rogan became part of the suspicious Intellectual Dark Web, also made up of folks connected to Epstein, Johnny Vedmore has been watching the network morph and develop.

If you want to read any of Johnny Vedmore’s extremely well-sourced articles about people in Joe Rogan’s network, try:

Eric R. Weinstein’s “Great Replacement” - https://newspaste.com/2024/09/25/eric-r-weinsteins-great-replacement/

Eric R. Weinstein’s “Great Replacement” Johnny Vedmore · September 25, 2024 The United Nations International Labour Organization in Geneva set up "the MIGRANT Division" to analyse and find solutions to these issues. To lead the unit, the UN appointed Manolo Abella to be Chief of MIGRANT, who is now linked with the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the University of Oxford, and others. Read full story

As turmoil envelops West Ham Football Club & David Sullivan, Johnny Vedmore asks the most important safeguarding question of all.

David Sullivan and Safeguarding at West Ham Johnny Vedmore · Jun 9 West Ham Football Club is now about to face a similar reckoning to that faced by many other football clubs and institutions. The culture will be questioned, the safeguarding protocols will be scrutinised, and every skeleton will be outed from the proverbial closet. Many of the West Ham supporters have been knocked for six by Read full story

What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool? #2

I was keeping an eye out for the guy who appeared in the recent video “What Should Society Do About This Absolute Tool?” and, after a few weeks, I thought I had found him again.

The second official music video from The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2 was released in June. Victoria Has A Secret.

The Official Epstein Musical’s playlist includes the tracks: How About Jeffrey?, Greater Israel, Trump’s Song to Epstein, Top Girls, Your Daughters, The Prince of Sweat, Victoria Has a Secret, Detective Recarey Please!, No One Can Stop Us, I’m a Recarey, Call the CIA, Pottinger and Boies. You can listen to the album free on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, or any major music store.

Members Only Content

June has seen more members-only videos, too. You can become a member on YouTube, Patreon and Substack to gain access to this extra content.

Examining Israel’s Relationship With America

“Each state occupies a defined territory, maintains a permanent population, has its own sovereign government (including a constitution, legislature, executive, and judiciary), and exercises powers not delegated to the federal government under the U.S. Constitution.”

Israel not only fits the description of an American state, but it is also heavily funded by the American taxpayer. By protecting Israel on the global stage, including vetoing United Nations resolutions recognising Palestine or condemning Israeli military action, the US is also taking responsibility for Israeli action, diplomatically speaking.

Elon Musk is a Globalist

Elon Musk has been busy brainwashing the masses. As Johnny Vedmore exposed in Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier, Musk was trained on how to use social media platforms to surreptitiously manipulate unwitting users. And now that he has one of the world’s biggest propaganda machines, he’s using it to convince people that he’s an anti-Globalist hero, when in fact he’s creating and enacting the Globalist agenda.

Johnny Vedmore makes a precise prediction about the future of Andy Burnham, the Left of the Labour Party, and The Next UK Election.

If you want to learn about Third Way Politics, come read:

Blair and Clinton: The Third Way Dossier by. @JohnnyVedmore

“This is how British and American politicians deserted their left-wing political leanings to implement a new centre-ground political ideology. The “Third Way” politics, which both Clinton and Blair adopted into the Democratic Party and the Labour Party respectively, saw the suppression of the left and right wings and began to synthesise the two nations into a singular ideological pole of far-west Globalism.”

https://newspaste.com/2024/10/22/blair-and-clinton-the-third-way-dossier/

Johnny Vedmore Cuts A Lonely Figure Opposing Peter Thiel’s Police State Panopticon in the Welsh Capital

The Palantir Police State Meltdown in Cardiff Johnny Vedmore · Jun 30 I was in Cardiff city centre on a very busy Sunday in June, and I was surrounded by fully grown adult children who had all paid an extortionate amount of money to a corporation to hear senior citizens sing them adult lullabies. Yes, Metallica were in town to sing their extremely camp nursery rhymes to an audience that appeared intent on recreating 1984. Read full story

You can also now find everything Epstein on NEWSPASTE.com in one place.

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