Here’s everything Johnny Vedmore and NEWSPASTE put out in the month of July 2026. Expect a brand new investigative article in the first two weeks of August, and some surprises, too.

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It Took 20 Police To Stop Johnny Vedmore - It was a hot day in 2023. @JohnnyVedmore was ready to march against 15 Minute Cities in his hometown of Cardiff. However, Vedmore isn’t afforded the same liberty as everyone else. The police used at least 17 police officers to illegally detain a journalist without a clear reason and without citing any legislation.

Epstein’s Favourite Girl... Nicole Junkermann – Johnny Vedmore on Uncontrolled Opposition with Gloria Guillo and Covert Action Magazine’s Jeremy Kuzmarov.

Epstein's Favourite Girl... Nicole Junkermann Johnny Vedmore · Jul 10 NEWSPASTE’s Johnny Vedmore joins legendary researcher, writer and editor of the infamous Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, and his intrepid co-host, Gloria Guillo, for an exploration of Nicole Junkermann, Epstein’s favourite girl. Read full story

A United Ireland with Johnny Vedmore and Keith Walsh – NEWSPASTE’s Johnny Vedmore appears on MOTH News with Keith Walsh to discuss a United Ireland and modern Republicanism in Ireland

Epstein & the New World Order | Childrens Health Defense with Meryl Nass and Johnny Vedmore

Meryl Nass, M.D. is joined, today, by Johnny Vedmore — a Welsh investigative journalist who has dug deep to expose the shady relationships between some of the most powerful people in our world. Dr. Nass and Johnny explain how these individuals control our very lives with the money they exchange and influence they exert.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/epstein-new-world-order-meryl-nass-johnny-vedmore/

Scrutinise The Leaders Of Protest Movements As If They’re Police… - The police desperately want to infiltrate protest movements at the highest level. This isn’t a shocking revelation; the police have been infiltrating political movements and organisations since Robert Peel first sent his Bow Street Runners to work. At the moment, I see all protests in Cardiff are managed by the same protest leaders. Some are funded by the Ministry of Justice, while the other side has links to Tommy Robinson and the English protest movement. If we are to prevent the systematic infiltration of protest movements by the police state, then we must be allowed to openly and freely scrutinise protest leaders.

The CIA Wanted Whitney and Me to Misinform You - Members Only - As I helped Whitney Webb research One Nation Under Blackmail, the CIA sent various people to feed us false information. Some of those who were sent to distract us from the Epstein case tried to feed us false information. The CIA were totally in charge of Epstein’s victims’ legal team, and since 2019, they have attempted to feed us false information on a number of occasions.

The Undeniable Evidence That Elon Musk Went Through Epstein-funded Training - The evidence is simple and totally undeniable. Elon Musk was trained via an Epstein-funded program alongside Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and other top technocrats.

The Truth About Virginia Giuffre... NEWSPASTE Members Only - This is the second part of a members-only behind-the-scenes video about Johnny Vedmore’s interactions with the named victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s Little-Known Trip to Ireland with the Johnson and Johnson Heiress - Not many people have investigated Epstein’s relationship with Ireland. Even fewer have looked into his 1996 trip to Dublin and Waterford with the Johnson and Johnson heiress, Elizabeth Johnson.

STOP PAYING YOUR TV LICENCE? - Johnny Vedmore joins the discussion to compare Ireland’s debate with the ongoing arguments surrounding the BBC licence fee in the UK.

The Truth About Sarah Ransome... - NEWSPASTE Members Only - This is the 3rd edition of the members-only videos about Johnny Vedmore’s interactions with the named victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

What Will Make You Question Stanley Pottinger? - The late Stanley Pottinger, who represented key victims of Jeffrey Epstein, had once been a top fixer for the CIA.

https://newspaste.com/2026/07/23/what-will-make-you-question-stanley-pottinger/

ARE WE RETURNING TO TENEMENT DUBLIN? – Johnny Vedmore joins Moth News to discuss the overcrowding due to mass immigration and Johnny investigates Google’s claims.

The WEF’s Development Agenda - This is the official Davos World Economic Forum training slide entitled “The Development Agenda”.

The Rise of a Construct - Jeff Bezos and Amazon - Jeff Bezos’s official recorded history tells the story of a normal American business owner who became one of the richest men in the world. The reality is that Jeff Bezos was placed into his position at the head of Amazon. He also had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, mostly via the Edge Foundation, which presents photographic evidence of Bezos, Epstein, and Maxwell hanging out together from at least 1997.

Greater Israel - The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2 - by @JohnnyVedmore ​ - Greater Israel is the third music video released from The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part 2.

You and Me - NEWSPASTE Members Only - I want my subscribers to become part of NEWSPASTE by helping me to investigate certain subjects which are avoided by the MSM.

What Troubles Ireland’s Isobella Perrie Sullivan? - A young woman carrying Semtex and a timer who crosses the Northern Irish border is caught by the police and then granted bail. The case of Isobella Perrie Sullivan is not normal. Irish people are up in arms. There is much confusion and little clarity.

TROUBLES AHEAD? Old Conflicts. New Questions – Johnny Vedmore appears on MOTH News Live, where they examine a series of stories raising difficult questions about the future of Ireland—North and South.

Johnny Vedmore on the Edge - Members Only - This is a callout to my members to save the video and audio on the Edge Foundation website. Of course, for those who know, Edge was created by John Brockman and funded almost entirely by Jeffrey Epstein.

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