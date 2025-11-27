NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore: Etienne de la Boetie2 - Government Is Inherently Flawed

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the Executive Director at The Art of Liberty Foundation. He is the author of To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many - Get the book: SeeTheCage.com

Etienne de la Boetie2 Links: https://linktr.ee/ArtOfLiberty

The original writings and research of Etienne de la Boetie2: ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com