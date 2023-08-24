Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Nick Petosky - The Proximal Origin of the Last Gay Genocide
Johnny Vedmore
Aug 24, 2023

On this weeks NEWSPASTE Podcast we take a stunning look at the Medical Anthropology of HIV and the bioweapon birth of diseases which was originally only in chimpanzees. Nick Petosky is an extremely well versed expert on the origins of HIV, this episode will blow your mind.

Find Nick's videos on Rumble and Odysee and some of his sources and research on his Zotero or contact him on Twitter @PizzaPicklePur

Support NEWSPASTE at https://newspaste.com/home/support-ne... Find the NEWSPASTE Podcast on all good podcast platforms: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

