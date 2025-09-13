In the 3rd instalment of the Junkermann saga, @JohnnyVedmore investigates Nicole Junkermann from her time as an Elite supermodel onward. We look at her relationships with Robert Louis-Dreyfus, Patrick Von Faber Castel, Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein.

Read Junkermann 1.0 - The Epstein Associate Nobody's Talking About: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Read Junkermann 2.0 - Epstein/Junkermann September 1, 2002 - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/

Read Junkermann 3.0 - Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism.

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN