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Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad?

Nicole Junkermann is not just a hot shot angel investor and business woman. If it was up to the Countess Brachetti Peretti - as she is also titled - you wouldn’t know anything about her past.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Mar 24, 2026

Read Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - Nicole Junkermann is not just a hotshot angel investor and businesswoman. If it were up to Countess Brachetti Perettiyou wouldn’t know anything about her past, especially not her links to Epstein - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

An illustration of three individuals with glowing red eyes against a dark, digital background. The individuals appear to be stylized caricatures.
A split image featuring a predominantly pink left side labeled 'NICOLE JUNKERMANN' and a right side displaying a collage of handwritten notes, photographs, and names under the heading 'JEFFREY EPSTEIN'.
A stylized digital art image featuring a man with a beard and microphone on the left, and a woman with glowing red eyes on the right. The background is composed of green binary code, and the text 'DANIEL KORSKI' is displayed prominently at the top.
A stylized illustration depicting a figure resembling a pope walking a dog, alongside a man in a suit in front of a grand building resembling the Vatican, with bold text above highlighting 'The Epstein Vatican Connection.'

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