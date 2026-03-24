Read Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - Nicole Junkermann is not just a hotshot angel investor and businesswoman. If it were up to Countess Brachetti Peretti, you wouldn’t know anything about her past, especially not her links to Epstein - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/
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Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad?
Nicole Junkermann is not just a hot shot angel investor and business woman. If it was up to the Countess Brachetti Peretti - as she is also titled - you wouldn’t know anything about her past.
Mar 24, 2026
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
In the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.comIn the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore explores some of the most censored and ignored topics on the planet. Join NEWSPASTE’s host, Johnny Vedmore, as he explores the thoughts and ideas that our modern society considers in some way taboo. Find more at NEWSPASTE.com
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